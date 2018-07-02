Letter to the Editor: Civil discourse does not belong to the right or left

Some people think that events in the last few days should bring new focus on the issue of civil discourse in American politics. Limiting these situations to “people should be more civil” is, I think, absurdly narrow.

On June 22, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was confronted after she attended a showing of the new Mister Rogers documentary. A small crowd followed and shouted at Bondi, aggressively asking her what Mister Rogers would think about her moves to strip health care protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

On June 23, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was told by the owner to leave a restaurant named Red Hen because of her work for President Trump.

These incidents were immediately lumped together by many on the right as something along the lines of, “So much for the tolerant left.” It’s hard to tell if such comments are intentional and ironic or if they are simply wrong. Context matters in analyzing how and why these incidents played out.

Bondi’s attendance at the Mister Rogers documentary was a very bad call. It wasn’t simply her health care actions that led directly to the movie theater incident, though. Taking away health care protections from those who need it most and then showing up to a movie about Mister Rogers is a lot like if an attorney general pushed to take away Second Amendment rights for everything but revolvers and then went to Bill Goodman’s Gun and Knife Show. Anyone would expect conflict in that scenario.

The Bondi incident isn’t about the left’s tolerance, or lack thereof. The Bondi incident is about lack of foresight and self-awareness.

Sanders being told to leave Red Hen by the restaurant’s owner is a slightly different situation. Just a few days earlier, in her official role as press secretary, Sanders said she was “pleased” with the Supreme Court’s decision in favor of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple. That’s not that different from the Red Hen incident, and yet Sanders implied it was disrespectful and wrong when it was done to her instead of random gay strangers half a country away. Her father Mike Huckabee’s subsequent tweet that the Red Hen incident was “bigotry” is especially hypocritical after his enthusiastic support of Kentucky clerk Kim Davis’ refusal to issue marriage certificates to gay couples even after a judge made it clear that Davis was breaking the law. Back then, refusal of service wasn’t “bigotry” to the Huckabees. It was considered by them to be “standing up for your beliefs.” Coincidentally, the owner of Red Hen told The Washington Post that several of her servers are gay, and that was a factor in telling Sanders to leave.

There seems to be a predictor for when the Huckabees choose to care about refusing service based on sincerely held beliefs. It’s almost as if their choice depends on where gay folks stand in the equation.

That’s not a conversation about civility. It’s about hypocrisy.

Truly, I don’t think it’s wise to buy into any ideas that one side or the other has cornered the market on “civil discourse.” Look at Maxine Waters’ recent comments, for instance. It’s not as simple as heroes and villains. It’s not even really about “civility.” It’s about respect, accepting your own role in the conversation and making room for people to respond, even if you can’t understand their anger.

I will feed anyone at any time if I have the food to offer. I love people, regardless. I also understand when people don’t feel that way.

I’m just saying, don’t be surprised when people object loudly to being treated as lesser citizens, and don’t be dismissive of people who are obviously hurting and definitely adhere to the Golden Rule.

I’ll put it another way.

If you do donuts in my yard and tear it up Friday night, you might get away with it, and I might even be fine and we could even possibly be friends later on, given enough time to get over it.

Who knows what the future holds, right? Patience is a virtue.

However, if I’m doing my best to move on and make do, and I’m at Lowe’s the next morning buying grass seed and whatever else I need to fix the mess you’ve made, and you walk by. You shouldn’t expect to control the tone of our ensuing conversation.

A bystander might walk by and see the conversation and think you’re being treated unfairly. That bystander might feel differently if the yard in question was his or her own.

James Peach

Mt. Juliet