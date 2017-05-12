Local children's author translates book in Spanish

Translator Mary Escalante will join Cline in presenting free multimedia book events. Escalante is the translator of Cline’s new children’s book.

“It is so much fun to read to the kids at the live events. There’s nothing like reading the story face to face and watching the children react,” said Cline

Cline and Escalante will read their book, both in Spanish and in English. A book signing will follow each event. They are scheduled to present at the Washington-Inwood Music Project, Word-Up Community Bookshop, Sugar Hill Museum, Book Culture Bookstore and for the New York City Public Library. Cline and Escalante will be guests on Pulso Nuevo York, La Zona TV, La Zona Radio, Rebeldia Radio and Channel 23 TV in New York City.

“El Increible, Sorprendente Violin que se encogia” is Cline’s ninth children’s book, but first book translated in Spanish. It is illustrated by award-winning illustrator Susan Oliver. The new children’s book is published on Centerstream/Hal Leonard Publishing. Cline’s first children’s book, “The Amazing Incredible Shrinking Violin” soared up the charts to become No. 1 on the Amazon bestselling list for children’s musical books.

Cline was honored with songwriter of the year honors twice in a row for his hit song, “Love is the Reason,” recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck and Gloria Gaynor. He is author of nine children’s books, two novels and three non-fiction books. Cline was honored with the Maxy Award for best children’s book in 2017 with Mary Elizabeth Jackson for their book, “Perfectly Precious Poohlicious.” Cline’s songs have received Grammy and Dove award nominations.

He is an in-demand author, teacher, songwriter and speaker. Cline teaches violin, piano and guitar at Sumner Academy in Gallatin and at Cumberland University in Lebanon. He lives in Nashville with his wife, Audrey.

“El Increible, Sorprendente Violin que se encogia” is available at major booksellers and online at Amazon.