Kilmeade signs copies of new book in Lebanon

Kilmeade, who is part of “Fox & Friends,” morning show on the Fox News Network, was in Middle Tennessee to help commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of New Orleans, which took place Jan. 8-26, 1815 in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. Then-Maj. Gen. Andrew Jackson led the American combatants into battle against the British.

The book is Kilmeade’s fifth and follows the highly popular, and New York Times bestsellers, “George Washington’s Secret Six: The Spy Ring that Saved the American Revolution” and “Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates: The Forgotten War that Changed American History.”

Kilmeade met customers of CenterStone Bank on Sunday in Lebanon for the free event. More than 150 people attended the event.

“I thought, if I could focus on one area, I thought I could bring out one area that made no sense, How the Battle of New Orleans shaped our country’s direction,” Kilmeade said. “I thought that was an unexplored area that needs to be brought out.

“People have done some great books on it. I thought I would write in a Fox way, with a sports tint, make it accurate and something the people could proud of and not write for the Harvard professor. [I wanted to write] for the everyday American and make it something they could read quickly and understand in the end, I got this story right.”

Kilmeade also said it was important for Howard J. Kittell, president and CEO of the Andrew Jackson Foundation, to like the book.

“When I saw him to do the [Fox News show on the book], Howard said, ‘I’ll do the special, but I really like your book,’” Kilmeade said. That was to me, the high-five of when I was doing sports, of getting an interview with [former professional basketball player Michael Jordan]. For Jordan to say I watched your show ,and I like it, that’s good, but when a historian…says ‘I know you’re not doing what we’re doing, but I appreciate what you’re doing,’ that was a big relief for me. That’s what I wanted.”

Kittell said Kilmeade’s book is important and contributes to the history of Jackson.

“We’re thrilled by Brian’s new book,” Kittell said. “It was Jackson winning [the Battle of New Orleans] that was a pivot point in his life and was a pivot point in our country’s history, as well. Brian’s book has just caught fire. It’s putting Jackson back in front of the public in the role of hero.”

John Bryan, CedarStone vice president and marketing director, said the Lebanon event came together because CedarStone Bank president Bob McDonald serves as a vice regent on the board of trustees for Andrew Jackson Foundation.

“Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage invited Brian to be a part of the 203rd anniversary of the Battle of New Orleans [at the Hermitage],” Bryan said. “We, along with the Hermitage, co-sponsored the event.

“We were honored to work with Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage in hosting this event for Brian. His book depicts the Battle of New Orleans in such a way that young people, teenagers and senior adults can grasp the man, the leader and the legend of Andrew Jackson.”

In addition to regular online and in-store outlets, the book is also for sale at the Hermitage’s museum bookstore. The Hermitage is Jackson’s home at 4580 Rachel’s Lane in Hermitage.