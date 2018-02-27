logo

Reading

Storybook Lady to bring crafts and reading to Billy Goat Café

Sinclaire Sparkman • Updated Today at 9:00 AM
ssparkman@lebanondemocrat.com

Crafts and stories go hand in hand with Heather Tune, the Storybook Lady, and Billy Goat Café in Mt. Juliet will welcome her Friday morning. 

Preschoolers and toddlers can make a craft and listen to a story Friday from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at 3690 N. Mt. Juliet Road. in Mt. Juliet. 

Tune is a consultant with Usborne Books and More, an educational development publishing company based in the United Kingdom. She comes to Billy Goat once a month as the Storybook Lady for a half-hour story and craft time. 

“I start the time off with a quick craft while we wait for all of our friends to arrive, then follow up with a few stories from my Usborne Books and More library,” Tune said. 

The event is free and open to the public. 

Recommended for You