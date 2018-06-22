Local author releases new book

A retired minister of 41 years, Norvell most recently retired from Hermitage Church of Christ, where he preached for eight years.

His book, “Until Hope Returns,” takes a collection of weekly devotionals that were written in a period of 20 years and breaks them down into one of four categories, loving, hoping, following and reflecting. The book follows Norvell on a journey that spans two decades and sees him enter and encounter the world in a variety of roles that include husband, father, neighbor, friend and even grandfather. Throughout all the changes in his life and the world around him, his purpose never strays from serving every one of those roles as a faithful follower of Christ.

“When I found out that Tom was writing this collection of his weekly devotionals, I really wanted to be a part of that,” said Grassleaf Publishing owner Brandon Wagoner. “Our mission is to contribute a verse to the play of life, and Tom is someone whose work and actions have been contributing verses to the lives of people he’s come in contact with his whole life.”

Norvell will sign copies of his book Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at 3:Sixteen Boutique in Lebanon.