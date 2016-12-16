Sunnymead fire victims receive much-needed merry Christmas

Wilson and Thompson knew the kids would not have Christmas if someone didn’t step in. They connected with Del Webb’s lifestyle director, Erin Brown, and the Friendship Club in the community, to sponsor a donation box which was set up in the vestibule of the clubhouse lobby.

In one short week, there was an outpouring of support with over $4,000 in gift cards collected for the family to Walmart, Target, gas stations and area grocery stores. Items such as clothing, two love seats, and a flat screen television were also donated. All of these goods were formally presented to the entire family on Friday with members of the Del Webb community present.

The family was shocked and grateful for the unexpected love and generosity shown to their family during the holiday season.