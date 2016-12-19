Big Brothers shines with Mother’s Toy Store

In partnership with Toys for Tots, the Mother’s Toy Store provided 723 children with toys and 245 families with food baskets. In all, 311 families were served through the effort, according to Big Brothers of Mt. Juliet director Sherry Bilbrey.

“If it had not been for this community, we could not have done this,” Bilbrey said. “We’ve got the greatest community in the world. Our schools, churches, everyone came together to help make this happen.”

The Mother’s Toy Store was at Mt. Juliet Middle School on Saturday and served children up to 16 years old and special needs children up to 21 years old who live in west Wilson County. Each registered child received a package of one age-appropriate large gift, two medium gifts, two small gifts and stockings stuffers.

Bilbrey said the effort was much appreciated and helped a lot of families in need, but it also depleted Big Brothers’ available resources. She said anyone who wanted to donate to Big Brothers of Mt. Juliet could do so by mailing a check to P.O. Box 1513, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121 or calling 615-202-6084 or 615-641-0577.

Bilbrey said Big Brothers’ missions and goals are to never let a person go without food or necessities of life. Big Brothers members are all volunteers and no member or officer of Big Brothers receives any compensation of any kind for their services.

When a family experiences short-term difficulties with paying an electrical bill, water bill, heating bill, sewer bill, rent, needing food, medication, etc., for their family, Big Brothers takes that request and makes a decision on whether help is needed.

“We are funded entirely by donations from businesses, the general public, other charity organizations, some churches and fundraisers. We have been hit hard these last several years with requests for assistance and our funds are very low,” Bilbrey said.