Pets of the week

But as soon as he’s picked up, he relaxes and enjoys getting attention. He has even started playing with volunteers. It may take a little time for Chandler to adjust since he has been through a lot in such a short period of time, but if someone is patient and willing to give him a chance to warm up, he’ll reward them by being the best companion they could hope.

Chandler is neutered, micro-chipped and has started his puppy vaccines. Anyone can meet him and talk to the staff about his reduced adoption fee, thanks to a grant from the Petco Foundation.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside – especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie-out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Barley and her kittens, Rye, Rice, Wheat and Oats came to New Leash on Life from a loving family who took care of them until they were ready to come find their fur-ever homes.

Oats is a handsome brown-and-white tabby born in August. He is curious about people and wants to meet anyone, however, he is still a little shy. Oats has a good time playing with his siblings and all the toys they get to have. He is litter box trained, neutered, micro-chipped and has started his kitten vaccinations. Anyone can meet this cool kitten and talk to the staff about reduced adoption fees thanks to a grant from the Petco Foundation.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not sure whether they are ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. Anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members may consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on Programs, then Guardian Guild for more information.

Chandler, Oats and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It’s closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more wonderful kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

During December, anyone can help New Leash by making a donation to the New Leash on Life Holiday Gift Tree. Gifts made to the Holiday Gift Tree will help continue the mission and will be matched up to $10,000. Visit nlolgifttree.org for more information.

At Country K-9 Rescue, it’s Jellybean. Now doesn’t just saying that name make anyone smile? Well, wait till you meet this fun gal in person. She’s all about being happy and having fun. Jellybean is spayed, current on shots, heartworm negative and micro-chipped. She is about 2 years old and medium sized. She looks all white but has some brown spots here and there, too. Jellybean gets along well with other dogs and meets strangers with a friendly “howdy-do.”

For information on Jellybean, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, let’s talk about Sissy. She can be summed up as a TBD – Tennessee brown dog – but she is so much more than your average TBD. Sissy is about a year old, smarter than the average third grader and better behaved than most schoolchildren. She gets along well with other dogs, plays well in groups and meets people with a friendly wag in her tail. She is spayed, current on shots, heartworm negative and will be micro-chipped for adoption. Talk about a treasure in a plain, brown wrapper. For information on Sissy, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs, contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com or call 877-449-5395 and a volunteer will go over available help.