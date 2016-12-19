Rotary welcomes two new members

Hosale is originally from Dickson County, where she runs a dance studio. She has spent the past four years as a student at Cumberland University, where she also works. She is currently enrolled in the Masters of Public Service program at Cumberland.

Hosale became a member of Rotary because she loves to interact with people and wants to get involved in the community. She hopes to make lifelong connections and friendships, as well as give back to the community.

Johnson is also from Dickson County, and he earned a degree in humanities and social sciences from Cumberland. He is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in public service from Cumberland while also working as a plumber’s helper.

Johnson learned about Rotary through the Master’s of Public Service program. He joined the club to serve others in the community and network with leaders in Wilson County.

Club president Michael Ayalon sponsored both new Rotarians, helping the club work toward a goal of 14 new members by next year. Since July, the club has added eight new members.

The Lebanon Noon Rotary Club meets each Tuesday at noon at the Lebanon Golf & Country Club. A prominent community member serves as a guest speaker and presents a program each week. Rotarians also participate in a variety of service projects and donation drives.

The club is always accepting new members. For more information about membership, visit lebanonnoonrotary.org or contact Ayalon at 516-642-3108.