Setting the pace: Top 16 stories from 2016 (part two)

From tragedy to triumph, these are the stories that defined the past year. The Democrat’s staff voted on their top picks and editors compiled the list based on votes, as well as website popularity. Here are the top eight stories:

7. (tie) Lebanon plays host to National Junior High Rodeo Finals

Lebanon played host to the National Junior High Rodeo Finals in June. Competitors from all 50 states, Canada and Australia participated in the weeklong competition at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center.

The competition saw more than 900 competitors, with more than 20,000 people attending the event. The Lebanon Police Department assisted with an increase in traffic and security concerns.

The event netted the county’s economy more than $220,000 in direct cash revenues for rodeo facility rental, 200 stalls, 12 food vendors, 60 trade show vendors, 200 gallons of diesel fuel, 4,500 bags of wood shavings, single-sale shavings, ice sales, posters, honey wagon, ticket sales, T-shirt sales and rodeo bull sales.

The event is slated to return to Wilson County in 2017.

7. (tie) Lebanon dispatcher hangs up on child reporting his brother accidentally shot himself

In April, a Lebanon police dispatcher hung up on an 11-year-old boy who was calling to report his 10-year-old brother had accidentally shot himself.

The two boys were apparently home alone. When the 11-year-old boy called 911, he spoke to a Wilson County 911 dispatcher, who as the boy a few questions and then transferred the call to a Lebanon police dispatcher.

Typically, any call pertaining to a shooting is routed to Lebanon dispatch.

The Lebanon police dispatcher asked the boy similar questions before hanging up on the child before officers and other emergency responders arrived.

Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice said the dispatcher made a mistake in hanging up on the child to dispatch medical services, and dispatchers don’t typically get medical calls, which may have caught the dispatcher off guard.

The incident put a focus on the routing and re-routing of 911 calls, causing some people to repeat the same information to multiple dispatchers during an emergency.

Emergency personnel leaders in the county have discussed possible solutions to prevent such an incident from happening again. Officials have visited other counties where dispatch is centralized or on the same call routing system to make re-routing calls more efficient.

6. Woman arrested for walking nude down Lebanon street

Lebanon police charged a 48-year-old woman in May with indecent exposure for walking nude down N. Cumberland Street.

Elizabeth Collins Simpson made it almost to the Lebanon Square before she was arrested.

According to Lebanon police public information officer P.J. Hardy, the woman said she became upset when she couldn’t find a map in her car.

The woman then apparently threw her belongings in the street and started walking and taking off her clothes.

Hardy said the woman was “coherent and knew her identity. She was aware that her actions were illegal. I don’t know if there was some kind of mental breakdown or what.”

Lebanon police initially withheld the woman’s name until family members in Florida could be contacted.

5. Former Wilson Central softball coach Michael Shepard

arrested

Former Wilson Central softball coach and teacher Michael Shepard was arrested at his home in July under sealed indictment. He was charged with two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

The Wilson County Board of Education accepted Shepard’s resignation during a July 6 special called meeting, which was held to bring charges against Shepard for termination since he was a tenured teacher at the school.

Shepard was relieved of his coaching duties July 1 after he became the center of an investigation.

According to Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan, the criminal investigation also involved a student at the school, but the details were not released.

Also in July, Shepard pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. A trial date has not yet been set. Shepard’s court date for disposition was moved multiple times. He is scheduled on the Wilson County criminal court docket for Jan. 30 for disposition. Attorney Adam Parrish represents Shepard.

Shepard taught algebra and geometry at Wilson Central since 2009. His first season as head coach of the softball team was 2010.

The Lady Wildcats had a state championship appearance in 2014 and won the Class AAA state championship in 2015 with Shepard as head coach.

4. Expo Center opens

The Wilson County Expo Center officially opened in November, after first breaking ground in October 2015.

The 78,000-square-feet Expo Center is expected to be the crown jewel of the already critically acclaimed James E. Ward Agricultural Center.

The Expo Center features a main exhibit hall and four multi-purpose rooms that can be broken into sections. The facility can accommodate trade shows, banquets, concerts, sports and many other events.

“This exposition center stands here today only because people had a passion and believe in concept of Wilson County having an expo center,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said.

Wilson County Expo Center marketing director Charity Toombs said there are exciting events lined up for the center. The first events held at the center included the East-Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors Vendor Fair and the Tiny House Roadshow.

Events for the first half of 2017 include Tennessee Motorama, Wilson County Farm Expo, Wilson Bank and Trust Home Expo, Heart of Tennessee Antique Show, Middle Tennessee Region AACA Meet, PTO Today Expo, Women of Hope conference, Spring Thaw Motorcycle event, Appleton Custom Car and Bike Show, Immanuel Baptist Church Easter celebration, Wilson County Friends of the NRA event and JABECON.

Construction of the facility was approved by the Wilson County Commission in April 2015.

3. Lebanon Democrat wins general

excellence

In July, The Lebanon Democrat was named among the best five newspapers in Tennessee and tops among newspapers its size at the Tennessee Press Association’s 2016 newspaper awards banquet.

The Democrat joined The Chattanooga Times Free Press, the Jackson Sun, the Standard Banner in Jefferson City and the Portland Leader in winning the top general excellence awards at the TPA’s dinner ceremony in Franklin. General excellence honors are based on total points accumulated for awards in five circulation categories. The Democrat won general excellence in the category of newspapers with a combined weekly circulation between 15,001-50,000.

“Every day we come to work with the goal of creating the best newspaper for our readers,” said Democrat publisher George Coleman. “The people of Wilson County deserve no less. So it is with great pride we accept the Tennessee Press Association award for general excellence.”

In all, The Democrat garnered 21 awards in 20 out of 23 categories. The Democrat brought home three first-place awards, including makeup and appearance and community lifestyles.

“These awards are truly an honor to receive, and I am proud of the work we’ve done at The Lebanon Democrat,” said editor Jared Felkins.

The Democrat won second-place honors in the best business coverage, best sports coverage and best local features categories. The newspaper finished third in seven categories, including best sports photograph, best website, best special issue or section for East of the City magazine, best feature photograph, best personal column, best personal humor column and best single editorial.

Fourth-place honors went to The Democrat for best education reporting, headline writing, public service, best breaking news coverage and investigative reporting. The Democrat won fifth-place awards for best single feature and investigative reporting.

2. Warmath arrested following council meeting

Former Lebanon Councilor Kathy Warmath was arrested in February following a regular council meeting at the Town Meeting Hall. She was arrested in the parking lot after the meeting ended.

Warmath was charged with public intoxication, and the following day she announced her resignation from the position of Ward 6 councilor.

Then-Mayor Philip Craighead accepted Warmath’s resignation and said he hoped she would get the help she needed.

Warmath issued a statement through her attorney and said that she was not intoxicated at the meeting, and that she had an abnormal reaction to medication prescribed to her by her doctor.

“I find it necessary to apologize to my fellow council members, the people of my district and the people of the city of Lebanon,” Warmath said in the statement. “I have always made every effort to carry out my duties as a council member in an honest and hardworking manner and would never intentionally do anything different.”

1. Breakdancing Lebanon

police officer goes viral

A video of Lebanon police officer Ariel Carrillo breakdancing at a community event went viral on the internet in July, becoming one of the top trending topics nationwide on Facebook.

Lebanon police officer Tim Kelley and his trainee, Carrillo, were called to check on a community event to see if there were any problems.

Event organizer Britton Winfree said he was concerned the officers would ask that the music be turned down. He recognized Kelley, however, and invited the officers to play a game of flag football.

Although they declined, Kelley announced Carrillo was a competitive dancer. At that point, many of the people at the event wanted to see Carrillo show off some moves.

Carrillo found some music on his phone that he could dance to, and as he danced, Winfree recorded it on his phone.

“My training officer, Tim Kelley, really put me on the spot there, telling everyone I could break dance,” Carrillo said. “Everyone was just like ‘nuh-uh, well let’s see it.’ So, I let ‘em know what’s up. All the little kids were there and wanted to see it. It was completely spontaneous.”

Winfree said he posted the video online to share a positive moment involving police. The video would eventually garner hundreds of shares and millions of views.