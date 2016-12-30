Triumph and tragedy: Top 16 stories from 2016 (part one)

From tragedy to triumph, these are the stories that defined the past year. The Democrat’s staff voted on their top picks and editors compiled the list based on votes, as well as website popularity. Here’s the first half of the list–the second half will be revealed on Tuesday.

16. A body is found

alongside Interstate 40 in Wilson County

In March, Tennessee Department of Transportation workers found a body alongside Interstate 40 near mile marker 232 in Lebanon.

Randy D. Hammer, 34, of Lebanon, was apparently walking in the outside eastbound lane at about 1 a.m. when he was hit by a 2001 Dodge Durango driven by James N. Cross III.

The impact sent Hammer into the ditch where workers found his body the following afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the case. No charges were filed.

15. Mike Jennings gets

another term as Watertown mayor

The end of 2016 marks 34 years Mike Jennings has served as mayor of Watertown, and after the city’s November municipal election, Jennings is slated to serve four more years.

Jennings is the longest-serving municipal mayor still in office in the state of Tennessee. In the November election, he was unopposed.

“I’m very thankful to the voters in Watertown who have always supported me,” Jennings said on the night of the election. “I appreciate that support and I look forward to working for them for four more years. I’ll do the best I can do for this community.

14. County has record turnout in November election

Voters in Wilson County came out in record numbers for the November election, including record turnouts for early voting total votes cast.

Early voting numbers showed a 33 percent increase in turnout from Wilson County voters compared to the last presidential election in 2012, with 41,153 early votes cast in Wilson County.

On Election Day, 14,993 more Wilson County citizens voted, putting the total at 57,347 votes with 1,201 absentee ballots included. In the 2012 presidential election, 51,780 people voted.

In 2012, there were 75,824 people registered to vote in Wilson County. At the time of the November election, there were 79,165 registered voters in Wilson County.

13. Lebanon police officer

resigns after social media comment

Former Lebanon police officer Nikki Hesson resigned in July following an apparent violation of the department’s social media policy.

Hesson posted June 30 under the alias “Nik Qui Qui” on Facebook, commenting on a post about the lifting of a ban on transgendered people serving in the military.

“Rape will fix that,” Hesson’s post read.

Hesson deleted the post, but it was still apparently a violation of the social media policy. At the time, Hesson and another officer were suspended for social media violations.

“While our department respects the rights of our employees to freedom of speech, all employees of the Lebanon Police Department are held to a higher standard of conduct,” Chief Mike Justice said in a statement.

12. Watertown man disappears on his lawnmower, later found dead

Edgar Ray Elliott was a fixture in Watertown for years, riding his lawnmower from place to place.

In August, Elliott disappeared, last seen riding his lawnmower. After the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert, volunteers found Elliott’s body.

According to Sheriff Robert Bryan, the 85-year-old man may have lost control of his lawnmower while on a gravel road.

Members of the community gathered together to honor Elliott in a fundraising event on the weekend following Elliott’s death. The event was a lawnmower ride from the square in Watertown to Elliott’s house, then back to the square.

Community members were invited to bring their lawnmowers to participate, or to watch and offer support. Each attendee was asked to pay $10 to go toward any necessary expenses associated with Elliott’s estate.

11. Dr. Robert Steves finds new home

Just days before 2016 started, Dr. Robert Steves found himself without a job and a practice after he spent four and a half years at Heritage Family Care in Lebanon.

Steves, who moved his practice from Syracuse, N.Y. to Lebanon, estimated at the time he had between 3,000-4,000 patients and said they were his top priority.

In April, Steves, along with his wife, Jennifer, and nurse Amy Gilbert, opened the Town Doctor just off West Main Street behind Dunkin’ Donuts.

Steves describes the Town Doctor as a direct primary care solution that provides high-quality full-service medical and wellness care. For a monthly fee, patients have around-the-clock access, unhurried visits and wellness services, which require no co-pays, deductibles and include specified procedures with no added cost.

10. Lawrence McKinney

The exoneration chances for a man wrongfully convicted of a crime more than three decades ago took a major hit this year when the Tennessee Board of Parole unanimously voted against recommending exoneration to Gov. Bill Haslam.

McKinney’s exoneration hopes now rest solely with Haslam. The Tennessee Board of Parole voted in September, and Haslam received McKinney’s exoneration hearing report in November.

McKinney was released from prison in 2009 thanks to DNA evidence after spending 31 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit in 1977 in Memphis.

The then-Tennessee Board of Probation and Parole recommended against exoneration when it conducted a clemency hearing for McKinney in 2010. In 2014, a Shelby County judge expunged McKinney’s record, but he remained without exoneration.

Melissa McDonald, Tennessee Board of Parole communications director, said only the governor could grant exoneration, and then-Gov. Phil Bredesen did not act on the case at the time.

McKinney was allowed to reapply under Haslam’s administration, but the Board of Parole did not recommend exoneration during a hearing.

No timeline was given on when Haslam will make a decision. In July, Rep. Mark Pody, who spoke on behalf of McKinney during a meeting, said it’s traditional of governors to wait until the end of their terms before they take action on cases, which means it could be two years before Haslam makes a decision.

9. Bernie Ash is elected

mayor of Lebanon

Bernie Ash unseated incumbent Mayor Philip Craighead in Lebanon’s November mayoral election by about 1,000 votes in one of the county’s most heated races.

Ash said he felt residents wanted for a change, which propelled his move to the mayoral seat.

“I think a lot of people felt two terms was enough, and they wanted a change at City Hall,” Ash said after the results came in on Election Day.

Ash joined the Lebanon City Council in 2014. Derek Dodson finished third in mayoral voting with about 500 votes.

In December, Ash’s first action in office as mayor was to veto a proposed Hamilton Springs public park, the last actions he opposed as Ward 4 councilor.

At a subsequent city meeting, however, the Lebanon City Council voted to override Ash’s veto on the issue.