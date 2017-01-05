Economic board chairman to step down

On Thursday, Steed told the executive committee he plans to step down from the board where he also serves as chairman.

“I’ve been here a long time,” Steed said. “…I’ve enjoyed most of it.”

Steed said he planned to conduct the Jan. 24 board meeting and hold an election to fill the pending chairman vacancy.

“I have talked with Caleb [Thorne], and he’s interested in the two positions, chairman of the board and executive committee,” Steed said.

The board chairman is automatically a member of the executive committee, according to JECDB executive director G.C. Hixson.

“He certainly has made a large contribution,” Hixson said of Steed. “I’m appreciative of all his help.”

Other board members also expressed thanks to Steed for his work on the board.

“Well Nelson, you’ve been here since the beginning,” said board attorney Bob Rochelle.

Steed was one of the first JECDB members when it was created in 1989.

“Well done and well deserved,” said Mt. Juliet city manager Kenny Martin, who is also an executive committee member.