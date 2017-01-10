Former POW speaks to Rotary Club

Messiha was drafted into the Egyptian navy in 1968 and he was discharged in 1974 as a Captain. During the 1973 war, the Israel Defense Forces captured Messiha while he was at a navy base south of the city of Suez.

Messiha remained in Israel for 25 days before he was exchanged via the Red Cross organization.

Col. Jim Henderson invited Messiha to speak and introduced him to the Rotary Club. He and Messiha also gave some background about the war to provide context to Messiha’s story.

The war took place Oct. 6-25, 1973, and was started after the Arabic states launched a surprise attack on Israeli positions in Israeli-occupied territories on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism. The holiday also took place during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Messiha recalled several instances of events that occurred during his capture, including once when he feared he would put his fellow camrades in harms way.

“They had a gun at my back and they instructed me to go (into a camp) and tell them to all come out and no harm would come to them,” Messiha said.

“I was in the front, so if anyone fired, it would hit me. Fortunately, that didn’t happen, and it turned out there was no one there.”

He also shared some of the interrogation techniques that were used on him.

“They were intelligent,” Messiha said. “They would ask you 100 questions, and if you didn’t answer, they would give the answer for you. After awhile, you start to think, they already know everything, so I might as well answer the questions for them. But buried in there is just one question they don’t know the answer to.”

After he was freed, Messiha was again interrogated, this time by the military of his own people.

“They wanted to know everything I said,” Messiha said.

Messiha would later immigrate to the United States, where he would study and eventually work in nursing. He initially planned to immigrate to America prior to being drafted in the war. He was drafted just a few weeks before his documation to immigrate was approved.

“It was too late then, there was nothing I could do,” he said.

Messiha said he has returned to both Egypt and Israel as a tourist since the events of 1973.

“The number of people (in Alexandria, Egypt) is hard to believe,” he said. “When I left, there was half a million people there. Now, they say there’s 17 million. It’s filled with Syrian refugees.”

When he visited Israel, Messiha said, he had a tour guide who also served during the 1973 war.

“I didn’t tell him about myself at first,” Messiha said. “I told him at the end (of his time in Egypt), and he told me I should have said something because he would have taken me to see the place where I was captured.”