Super Sunday upcoming at Immanuel Baptist Church

Cramer will speak at a men and boy’s breakfast Feb. 5 at 7 a.m. in the church’s Life Center. He will also speak at the 8:30 a.m. celebration worship service in the sanctuary and the 11 a.m. gathering worship service in the Life Center. There will also be an 11 a.m. homecoming worship service in the sanctuary.

Cramer, who spent three different stints with the Titans as a fullback, tight end and special teamer, returned to the organization in August 2015 as the team chaplain.

Cramer, 34, was with the Titans on their practice squad in 2004, returned as an active player from 2006-07 and then again late in the 2008 season and into training camp in 2009. He also spent time in his NFL career with the Bucs, Jets, Panthers and Dolphins in one capacity or another.

Cramer, who said he became a Christian as a result of another player witnessing to him in the locker room, was formerly the children’s and family pastor at Christ Presbyterian Church in Nashville, having moved back in 2013 after spending three years in St. Louis in seminary school. He decided to go to seminary school after he was invited to give his testimony at a church function shortly after his playing career ended.

Cramer said he he has come full circle in a few ways.

“I came to faith in the locker room. I had teammates of mine [lead me to God], so now I get to help players use their faith for guidance,” he said.

Cramer said met Titans director of player engagement Tre Stallings at an event for Titans season ticketholders in 2015, and the ball was set in motion. When former Titans chaplain Reggie Pleasant left the role for a similar one at Clemson, he also put in a good word for Cramer to take over.

He said he figures as a former player, it helps him relate to players who are not that much younger than himself, and they can learn from his past mistakes.

“What’s helped me the most is that with all of my mistakes and bonehead moves in the NFL, I can use those now to help players sidestep their troubles. All my bonehead moves are now being used for good, and if I can help other men not make the mistakes I made, it was all worth it,” Cramer said. “NFL life is hard, and there is a lot of anxiety. Men seek other things in times of stress, and if I can help steer them toward a stronger faith in God, it can help them as men, husbands, fathers and teammates.”