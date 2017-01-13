Family seeks closure one year after fatal wreck

Davis, 21, died Jan. 15, 2016 after injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Posey Hill Road. The details around the accident are murky at best, and McCrary believes the accounts she has been given by law enforcement are still missing significant details.

The vehicle that wrecked did not belong to Davis. That vehicle was a 2010 Nissan Altima, and it was previously reported as stolen. Davis’ car was found months later in Nashville, McCrary said.

Davis’ body was found about 100 feet from where the wrecked Altima was found. Initial reports in local media indicated there was a large sum of counterfeit cash in the wrecked car.

“None of it makes sense,” McCrary said.

Also unusual, McCrary said, was the fact that Davis left home early in the evening with her toddler son. According to McCrary, the son was eventually delivered to the father the next day, but no one could account for the child’s whereabouts during the crash. The child was about 17 months old at the time.

According to an autopsy report, Davis had road rash on her bottom and marks on her shoulders from being dragged by another person, presumably across the pavement. She also had wounds on her heels.

“She was 4’11”, and she weighed 110 pounds,” McCrary said of Davis. “The car turned and landed on its side — with the passenger side in the air. With the injuries she had, there’s no way she could have climbed out of there.”

Among the injuries reported in the autopsy were a cardiac laceration, spleen laceration, liver laceration and multiple rib fractures.

McCrary believes her daughter was in the vehicle with other people who, when the car wrecked, pulled her out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

“I don’t know why someone would do that,” she said. “All they had to do was call someone for help, and instead they left her there to die.”

After law enforcement responded to the accident, Davis was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Tennessee Highway Patrol led the investigation into the incident, and there were no charges.

Messages to the public information officer for the Tennessee Highway Patrol seeking comment for this story were not returned.

Investigators Kenneth Hackett and Shawn Boyd, who have worked on the investigation, were unable to comment on the investigation without clearance from the PIO. McCrary said she is in contact with the investigators regularly to learn of any new information in the case.

If foul play was involved, McCrary said she wants to make sure justice is served.

“I don’t want any family to have to live through what we have had to live through this past year,” she said.

Jan. 15 marks the one-year anniversary of Davis’ death, and McCrary and the rest of her family are no closer to any solid answers than they were a year ago.

“Someone out there knows something, and for whatever reason, they don’t want to say anything,” McCrary said.

“How can our family have any kind of closure?”