Longtime senior center volunteers honored

Ash presented Turner and Harlan with a proclamation, the first official proclamation he has delivered as mayor of Lebanon. Ash was elected to the office in November 2016 and sworn in as mayor in December 2016.

Jan. 13, 2017 was proclaimed as Nancy Turner and Minnie Harlan Day in Lebanon.

“I’m honored to be here today to pay tribute to these two fine ladies,” Ash said. “’You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace, a soul generated by love.’ Dr. Martin Luther King said that, and I think it applies to these two fine ladies.”

Ken Nelson of Cedar Seniors presented plaques to Turner and Harlan.

“The center will always be grateful for everything you’ve done,” Nelson said to Turner. Turner, who has been coming to the center since 1992, has been the center’s president for the past 10 years.

“You do a super job here,” Nelson said to Harlan, who turns 98 years old next month. “When you turn 100, we’re going to have a big party.”

Harlan said the first time she came to the center, she stopped by with a friend to have lunch and there were only four people there.

“It began so small, and it’s grown so much to this size,” Harlan said. “This is a wonderful organization … this has been a highlight of my life. My husband died 20 years ago, and for a long time, when I was not volunteering at the church, I was volunteering here, and it helped the time to pass.”

“It has been an honor to work with these people and see how some of them have come in and had strokes and were not too outgoing, then the next thing you know you get to playing games with them and having a good time,” Turner said.

“We’ve had our good days and our bad days.”

Cedar Seniors is located at 226 University Ave. The senior center provides a place for senior citizens to find fellowship and friendship. A $3 lunch is served each weekday, with a $5 lunch on Fridays.

“We have two fantastic senior centers here in Lebanon,” Ash said. “They both provide a great service to this community.”