Local author to hold book signing

The book is called “My Conversations with God,” and it is Dye’s fourth book. It is an autobiographical work written from 12 years of journaling, poetry and prose writing.

Dye began writing poems in the fourth grade in his hometown of New Albany, Miss. He said he mostly wrote for fun in high school until college when he felt called by God to make his work available to the public.

Since then, he has published many poems and short stories, winning numerous awards including poetry contests, an Editor’s Choice award, the Shakespeare Trophy of Excellence and others.

His first book is called “Royalty” and was self-published by Dye in 2005. His next two books, “Chronicles of Love” and “The Book of Relationships and Heartbreak” were also self-published. The book to be signed Saturday is Dye’s first nationally published book by Tate Publishing.

Dye also has a flare for fashion and does work with New Century Productions.