Free prom attire available to those in need

Trayce Sackman, attendance secretary at Watertown High School, is heading up an initiative to collect prom dresses and suits to be given to area high school students who cannot afford to buy their own.

“Girls usually start shopping [for prom dresses] when they’re out for spring break,” Sackman said. “They go out and get all these big dreams in their head, but then they see the dresses they want are $500-$800. They come back after spring break and it’s all downhill from there – they’re resigned to not going to prom.”

The dresses and prom attire are given out completely free of charge, Sackman said.

“We don’t ask for anything in return. I just want them to know there’s another option,” Sackman said.

Although Sackman works at Watertown, the program is not limited to that high school, or even Wilson County schools, for that matter.

“It’s open to anybody,” Sackman said. “Three or four years ago, we gave one away to a girl in Smith County who heard about it from her cousin in White County. So, it just travels by word of mouth, and we advertise it a little bit.”

This year marks the seventh year Sackman worked with the program. Sackman’s daughter, Ashley Sackman, started it as a gold star Girl Scouts project

“She’s still involved with it, but since I work in a public place and she doesn’t, it’s easier for me to accept the donations,” Trayce Sackman said. “She helps sort them, spot clean them. She still enjoys it.”

Anyone who has new or slightly worn formal attire can help send someone to prom by donating it. To donate a dress, contact Trayce Sackman at 615-318-7662 or drop off items at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon. They also accept matching shoes, jewelry and ties.

For those who are in need of a dress or suit and would like to make an appointment for viewing, contact Trayce Sackman.