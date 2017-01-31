Leadership Wilson speaks on new project

Mitchell provided information about Leadership Wilson and shared a group project headed by Sarah Haston and Jason Danner, who both spoke at the Rotary meeting.

The project involves bringing business and education processionals together to help educators know the needs of the local workforce.

As part of the project, a skilled workforce forum will be held at the Wilson County Expo Center on Feb. 20 in which more than 100 educators will meet with area business professionals to discuss these issues.

The idea for the event was inspired by a similar event in Rutherford County, in which area students are bused in to attend a career fair.

“Basically what we’re starting here is the groundwork to get it going,” Danner said. “We’re not able to get all the students bused in to the center, so we did the next best thing, which is have all the teachers here.”

The event will set the foundation for the future, when potentially more local businesses could get involved, Danner said.

Haston, who serves as economic development director for the city of Lebanon, said she is regularly asked questions about the local workforce.

“The heart of a company is its people, its employees, so whether you’re looking to move to Wilson County or looking to sustain a business, it’s important to have the right labor force with you,” Haston said.

“One of the first questions — and I’m asked this on a daily basis — is about these labor concerns, whether it’s Zaxby’s, whether it’s a large company, from Middle Tennessee Electric to Tennova, people are looking for good people, and we have to make sure as a community that we are helping to foster a viable workforce with this idea.”

Haston was also careful to point out that the goal of the project is to encourage a diversified workforce that meets the needs of employers, not to discourage a traditional college education.

“As these influencers are having conversations with students and they meet someone who college is not an option, we want them as a resource to provide valuable information they need,” she said.

“It’s no longer ‘I go to college or I work in a bottle factor.’ We know there are students at home who are brilliant … who could change society as we know it.”

Mitchell said, in some instances, she thinks it could be wise for students to pursue a college degree and develop skills for a particular type of labor.

“There are lots of college students who don’t know what they’re going to do (with their degree),” she said.

In the project, Haston said that the group has solicited input from various local organizations, including local chambers of commerce, and community leaders such as Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright.

“We’re making sure we stay in touch with the leaders in our community who can help guide that process,” she said.

Each class of Leadership Wilson splits into several groups, and different community-oriented projects are planned for each group.

Applications for the next class of Leadership Wilson are being accepted through April 1. For more information, visit leadershipwilson.com.