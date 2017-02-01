Lebanon Polar Plunge set for Saturday

Participants can either register ahead of time online or Saturday at 8 a.m.

The event, now in its 18th year, serves as the one major fundraiser for the Wilson County Special Olympics.

“Without this fundraiser, we do not have money for our Special Olympics teams,” said Melody Engle, one of the event’s coordinators.

“The whole thing with our Special Olympics athletes is that they are charged nothing. The coaches are all volunteers – nobody is paid anything. It’s crucial that this fundraiser make as much as possible.”

Those who want to donate money, but are not interested in taking the plunge themselves, are welcome to make a donation Saturday.

Funds go directly to help the Wilson County Special Olympics teams compete in the 11 different sports they have competed in before, including basketball, track and field, bocce, bowling, flag football, golf, ice skating, tennis and volleyball. They hope to build a bocce court at Don Fox Community Park in the near future.

Athletes who compete in the Special Olympics are provided with equipment and uniforms, Engle said. The activities are treated like any other competitive sports.

“Our oath is ‘let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in my attempt,’” Engle said. “We have special needs athletes who are giving it their all, and this fundraiser is the biggest thing that can help them.”

In previous events, about $3,000-$3,500 was raised. Engle said she would like to see more this year.

Prizes will be awarded to the oldest person to plunge, youngest person to plunge, person in each age group with the best costume – an optional part of the festivities – and the person who raises the most money. The prize for the most money raised is a one-year single membership to the Jimmy Floyd Family Center.

Those who registered ahead of time were given a link to a personal donation page where friends and family members could make additional donations.

Registration for the Polar Plunge is $30 per person and $20 for students.

For more information, contact Alex at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center at 615-453-4545 or visit polarplungetn.com/lebanon.