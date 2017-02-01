Wine on The Rails planned in Watertown

The event features a vintage 1950s-style charter train that attendees ride while tasting wine and enjoying music.

Wine on the Rails could also be part of a larger wine festival in downtown Watertown, Galaz said. Officials in Watertown have discussed the possibility of such a festival taking place this summer.

Before such an event can take place, the city council must first approve an ordinance that outlines how to enforce the city’s new liquor laws, which were voted for in a referendum vote in November 2016.

City council approved the first reading of an alcohol ordinance last month, and the second reading will be considered this month.

Specific details about the Wine on the Rails event have not been announced, but they should be forthcoming in the near future, Galaz said.

“At this point, we just want to get the word out that we’re planning to bring it to Watertown,” he said.

Galaz also said he would like to see Wine on the Rails be part of other town events, such as the annual mile-long yard sale.