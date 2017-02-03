Pizza Bowl V picks best pies in Wilson County

When it comes to Super Bowl Sunday, those in the food industry – particularly pizza restaurants – are no different.

As the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots get ready for their biggest Sunday of the season, Domino’s anticipates delivering more than 11 million pizza slices and 3 million chicken wings nationwide on game day – nearly an 80 percent overall increase from a typical Sunday.

In keeping with tradition in the days leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, The Lebanon Democrat kicked off the fifth installment of its Pizza Bowl on Monday with online voting. More than 20 Wilson County pizza restaurants, including one bowling alley, participated in the online event, which garnered 118 votes cast.

A clear favorite emerged among online voters. Nona Lisa Pizzeria in Watertown was the fan favorite, garnering 53 percent of the vote. David’s Pizza in Lebanon was second with 12 percent and Painturo’s Pizzeria in Lebanon was third with 11 percent. Ziggy’s Pizza in Gladeville and NY NY Pizza in Mt. Juliet, which is temporarily closed and will be moving locations soon, rounded out the top five.

Also on Friday, 14 participating Wilson County pizza restaurants offered up their best pies for The Democrat staff’s blind taste test, which included a couple of special guest judges this year. Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore and Phillip Carter, communications director for Cumberland University were on hand in what has become an annual tradition at The Democrat prior to the Super Bowl.

“It was a good day of eating and deciding among some stiff competition,” said Jared Felkins, The Democrat’s editor. “Our staff always enjoys this event, and we appreciate all the pizza restaurants that participate each year. They are wonderful sports in allowing us to weigh our opinions on who has the best pizza in Wilson County.”

Both the staff and guest judges chose their favorites in seven categories along with an overall winner.

The overall winner picked by The Democrat staff was a tie between Painturo’s Pizzeria in Lebanon and CiCi’s Pizza in Lebanon. The pair unseated Jet’s Pizza in Mt. Juliet, which was the overall winner the previous two years in a row.

The Democrat will present free ads and certificates to the popular online vote getter, Nona Lisa Pizzeria, and the blind taste test winners, Painturo’s and CiCi’s.

“Congratulations to those that received honors and all the pizza restaurants that participated in Pizza Bowl V,” Felkins said. “This event has become a fun one for our staff and those who participate each year. Hopefully we can open it up to the public in the future so everyone can enjoy the same pizza we did Friday. Of course, it’s only a short drive or a phone call away for anyone in Wilson County, especially on Sunday.”

Our Picks

Pizza Bowl V Blind Taste Test Results

Best Pan Pizza Jet’s Pizza in Mt. Juliet

Best Thin Crust Pizza Painturo’s Pizzeria in Lebanon

Best Gourmet/Most Unique CiCi’s Pizza in Lebanon

Best Overall Presentation Jonathan’s Grille in Mt. Juliet

Best Crust Jet’s Pizza in Mt. Juliet

Best Sauce Jet’s Pizza in Mt. Juliet

Best Toppings/Theme David’s Pizza in Lebanon

Overall Winner Painturo’s Pizzeria and CiCi’s Pizza (tie)

Your Picks

Pizza Bowl V Online Voting Results

1. Nona Lisa Pizzeria in Watertown

2. David’s Pizza in Lebanon

3. Painturo’s Pizzeria in Lebanon

4. Ziggy’s Pizzeria in Gladeville

5. NY NY Pizza in Mt. Juliet