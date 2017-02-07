Eat Like A Girl: Clayborn’s Bakery is a great local doughnut shop and so much more

You know those small, informal eateries where you feel comfortable getting a meal that’s tasty and reasonably priced, and it’s family owned so you feel good about going? That’s how one could describe Clayborn’s Bakery.

Stopping by on the way through town on a recent morning, it was doughnuts that primarily were on my mind. During the mid-morning hours, the shop was moderately busy, but absolutely bustling behind the counter. The display cases were stocked with baked goods of all kinds. I ordered a regular glazed and an ever-so-tempting crumble doughnut to go.

Regardless of how imaginative a doughnut shop gets, they need to do the basic glazed right. And Clayborn’s knows basic glazed. Theirs’s is a traditional yeast doughnut that certainly earns its place as one of Wilson County’s must-haves. The Clayborn’s doughnut demands you chew it a little bit rather than simply melting in your mouth, but the doughnut surrenders quickly.

The crumble donut – which is quite crumbly, as the seat in my friend’s car can attest – was excellent. I was sorry I didn’t get one of the regular cake doughnuts to try. My friend praised both the chocolate glazed and cake doughnuts she had.

But Clayborn’s is more than simply a doughnut shop. It’s a full-service bakery with cookies, pies and special-event cakes to take care of your other baked needs. I’ll be happy to return to try them out.

I did come face to face with a fresh tray of petit fours, and they called to me, so I took one to go and devoured it later. White cake encased in, yes, creamy sugar icing, they are wonderful snack cakes, and offer a window into what Clayborn’s world of baking offers. Clayborn’s is cute and daffy enough to make your molars ache.

Along with sweet treats, the bakery also offers breakfast and a variety of lunch items such as specialty sandwiches, soups and salads. Don’t just think it’s a doughnut shop. Its breakfast and lunches are just around $8 and will quickly become a weekly stop on your hunger highway.

Clayborn’s Bakery

Price: $

Service: hometown, family friendly and all-around good people.

Ambience: child friendly, take-out, quick breakfast or lunch.

Location: 1021 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Hours: Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.; Saturday from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m; closed Sunday.

Reservations: not available.

Alcohol: not available.

Kristin Duncan is marketing and promotions manager for Lebanon Publishing Co. and writer of Eat Like a Girl columns that appear each Wednesday in The Democrat.