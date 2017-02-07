Prom attire available to those in need

The countywide initiative features local people donating dresses or other formal attire, which would distributed to students who are in need.

Although Sackman works at Watertown, the program is not limited to that high school, or even Wilson County Schools, for that matter. Students in surrounding counties have benefited from the program in the past.

This year marks the seventh year the program has helped students. Sackman’s daughter, Ashley Sackman, initially started it as a gold star Girl Scouts project.

Anyone who has new or slightly worn formal attire can help send someone to prom by donating it. To donate a dress, contact Sackman at 615-318-7662 or drop off items at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon. They also accept matching shoes, jewelry and ties.

Those who are in need of a dress or suit and would like to make an appointment for viewing may also contact Sackman.