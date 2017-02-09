Lions Club members to convene in Lebanon

On Friday evening, the event will feature food and fun as the Lions from the district will be entertained by Lion Albert “Steve” Myatt from the Mt. Juliet Lions Club. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with the entertainment to follow.

On Saturday, the meeting will start at 9 a.m. and feature International Director Jennifer Ware as the keynote speaker. Ware is from Rapid River, Mich. and was elected to serve a two-year term as director of Lions Club International in June at the association’s 99th International Convention in Fukuoka, Japan.

Ware is a psychiatric nurse, and she and her husband, Jeff, have one daughter. She is a member of the Brampton Township Days River AR Lions Club since 1993 and has held many offices within the association, including club secretary, director, district governor, council chairperson, district GLT coordinator and district sight preservation and action chairperson.

In recognition of her service to Lions Club International, Ware has received several awards, including the Membership Key Award, international leadership awards and an International President’s Award. She is also a Melvin Jones Fellow, which is one of the highest awards given by the association.