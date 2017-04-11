DAR champions university portrait restoration

The public is invited to stop by and learn more about these priceless historical treasures and the portrait restoration process.

Many distinguished faculty and students have walked the halls of Cumberland University in the last 175 years – judges, lawyers, politicians and educators – individuals who have contributed to Tennessee and American history and culture. Their portraits, many of which were painted by world-renowned artists, hang on Cumberland’s walls in silent testimony to their subjects’ achievements. Unfortunately, time has taken its toll on some of these portraits, leaving them in need of restoration if they are to survive for future generations.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. The Margaret Gaston Chapter was founded in 1897. Daughters of the American Revolution members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With nearly 185,000 members in about 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. DAR members are committed to volunteer service having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years.

For more information about the tea, call 615-547-1241. To learn more about the DAR’s work, visit dar.org.