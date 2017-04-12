Watertown Wine Fest announced for June

The event, organized by Muddy Root Records in conjunction with the Upper Cumberland Wine Trail and the Watertown Chamber of Commerce, will feature a train ride from Nashville to Watertown with wine tasting on the train, followed by a wine festival in Watertown.

The air-conditioned vintage 1950s streamliner train will feature wine tasting and entertainment. After it arrives in Watertown, the wine festival will begin there.

The following wineries will participate in the event: DelMonaco Winery, Stonehaus Winery, Highland Manor Winery, Holly Ridge Winery, Red Barn Winery, Northfield Vineyards, Cellar 53 Winery and Chestnut Hill Winery.

Tickets cost between $65-$200, and the admission includes a seat reservation, exclusive early access to the festival, tastings from eight local wineries, a commemorative wine glass and live music on the train. Everyone on the train must be at least 21 years old.

Seats are reserved and assigned in the order they are purchased. If groups wish to sit together, tickets should be purchased at the same time.

Festival organizers encourage attendees to dress with a vintage look, though it is not required.

Those who ride the train should arrive at the Tennessee Railway Museum by 8:30 a.m. on the day of the festival.

Train tickets went on sale Tuesday, and festival tickets for those not riding the train will go on sale Sunday.

For more information about the festival, and to register for tickets, visit wineontherails.com.