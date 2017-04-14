Five employers to participate in Tuesday job fair

Employers will include People Source, PL Marketing, Wise Staffing, Kroger and Steak N Shake. Openings will include assembly, production, forklift, grocery reset, security, machine operators, fuel clerk, grill cooks and other positions. Rates of pay will range from $8-$13 per hour.

Representatives from the companies will be on site, and interviews are possible, so jobseekers should dress appropriately. Job candidates are encouraged to bring a resume, photo identification and Social Security card or birth certificate.

The Goodwill Career Solutions center in Mt. Juliet now holds job fairs on the third Tuesday of each month. For more information on this or future job fairs or job training opportunities, call 615-288-2389.