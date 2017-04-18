New Leash workers attend training

The training took place in Asheville, N.C. The team was the 157th team to complete the training. The organization’s training program is used by veterinarians and support medical staff across the United States and around the world.

The Joy Clinic staff who took part in the training allowed the team to learn the most up-to-date practices in spay and neuter to assure they will provide the best of care and services to animals that are spayed or neutered at the low-cost clinic.

Pictured are veterinarian assistant Bryan Henley, office manager Rina Eighmey, veterinarian Dr. April and veterinarian technician Jamie Ford. The team currently provides spay and neuter services through New Leash on Life’s Spay Station and will provide spay and neuter services to the community at the Joy Clinic.