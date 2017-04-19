Groundbreaking ceremony set for Hamilton Springs train station

The event will be at 100 Gaston Park Drive.

The Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee completed negotiation of a memorandum of understanding last year with the Horned Springs Group to build a new Music City Star station next to the Hamilton Springs development, which will be the state’s first transit-oriented development.

Under the agreement, the Regional Transportation Authority will build a new train station on property owned by the Horned Springs Group. The station will serve Hamilton Springs residents, but will also include general park-and-ride spaces that can be used by all Wilson County residents.

The station will be built with $1.6 million in federal transportation funds allocated by the Nashville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, and direct funding from the developer in a “public-private partnership.”

The 221-acre community will also incorporate walking-distance access to offices and retailers from apartments. It is the first Middle Tennessee development planned, designed and constructed to emphasize use of transportation modes other than cars, according to developers.