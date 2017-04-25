Rotary Club wins five awards

Clubs from three states came together to recognize the best clubs in the districts.

Lebanon won two awards for membership growth, one award for an international project to provide solar lights in South Africa, one award for providing food for the needy through the Hunters for the Hungry program and one for a commitment to children through the Rotary dictionary project to bring dictionaries to local third graders, as well as the sponsorship of Lebanon High School students to attend a Rotary conference last year.

“It was truly an amazing weekend for all of the Rotarians who were in attendance, and also for our clubs,” said Michael Ayalon, president of the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club. “It was a lot of fun.”

The Rotary Club is a local group of service-minded individuals who meet weekly for fellowship and come together on service and volunteer projects throughout the year.

Ayalon set a goal for 14 new members in the noon club when he became president in July. To date, the club has added 11 new members since the goal was set.

For more information about the Rotary Club, visit lebanonnoonrotary.org.