Cancer survivors invited to Relay for Life brunch

The American Cancer Society and the Lebanon Relay For Life will hold an event May 20 to honor survivors and their caregivers and show that there is life after a cancer diagnosis.

The Survivor Brunch, an annual tradition in Lebanon leading up to the Relay for Life event, will take place at 10 a.m. Cumberland Presbyterian Church in. Wildberry Catering will provide the meal. The annual event is for anyone who is living with a history of cancer.

Although receiving a diagnosis of cancer is frightening, the truth is that more people are living longer with better quality lives due in large part by the work of the American Cancer Society through the development of new treatment options, patient care and educational programs.

The event provides an opportunity for cancer survivors to connect with other survivors, celebrate milestones and recognize family and friends who have supported them along the way. It is a day for cancer survivors to stand together and show the world that life after a cancer diagnosis can be meaningful, productive and even inspiring.

Cumberland Presbyterian Church is at 522 Castle Heights Ave. There will be no charge for survivors and their spouse, guest or caregiver.

Any cancer survivor, recently diagnosed or a survivor for many years, who would like to attend may sign up by email at relayconnect@gmail.com or by calling event leadership chairperson Nancy Spears at 615-210-6189.

Cancer survivors will also be part of a community-wide celebration at Relay for Life, which includes a survivor lap during the opening ceremony. The Lebanon Relay for Life will be June 9 from 6 p.m. until midnight on the west lawn of Wilson Bank & Trust’s main office in Lebanon.