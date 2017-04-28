Modern Woodmen donates to Battle Flag Ranch

The matching fund program offers Modern Woodmen members nationwide the chance to show their support for a community cause, organization or individual in need by holding fundraisers. These fundraising projects contribute more than $6.5 million to community needs nationwide each year.

As a tax-exempt fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen sells life insurance, annuity and investment products not to benefit stockholders but to improve the quality of life of its stakeholders – members, their families and their communities. This is accomplished through social, charitable and volunteer activities. Annually, Modern Woodmen and its members provide more than $23 million and nearly 1 million volunteer hours for community projects nationwide.

Battle Flag Ranch is a nonprofit that provides free short-term respite to and high impact retreats for combat-weary veterans and their equally weary spouses and families. The vision is to develop a model of healing that integrates evidence-based therapies with a safe and peaceful space.

For more information, visit battleflagranch.com.