Pets of the Week

Fat Daddy has a great disposition and seems to love everyone he meets. Once someone meets him, he or she won’t be able to say no to that awesome face. As with all pets at New Leash on Life, he is neutered, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Come and meet this wonderful guy and, with an approved application, adopt him for $40, thanks to a partnership with Best Friends.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside – especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Turn back the clock five years – Bubba is a tiny kitten found with his littermate, Sasha, alone, hungry and abandoned by their mother. Thanks to a caring family, they were bottle-fed and loved and grew up to be fabulous adult cats.

Now, Bubba is once again looking for a home through no fault of his own. He is a fabulous 5-year-old black-and-white domestic longhair that weighs almost 13 pounds.

As with many cats in a shelter environment, he is a little overwhelmed and might be a little shy at first. But once he gets to know someone, he’s a real love bug. Come and meet this stunning boy and make his dreams come true. Because you know, every Southern family needs a Bubba. He is litter box trained, neutered, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Come to meet Bubba, and meet his brother, Sasha, too and fall in love with both of them. Adopt Bubba or adopt him with Sasha, too, for a reduced fee.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. For anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members should consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guardian Guild for more information.

Fat Daddy, Bubba, Sasha and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, there’s nothing good or happy about a kitty with a broken leg, and that’s how Trig was found after he was probably hit by a car. To make him happy and healthy again, Trig had to have his rear leg removed. This sweet boy is healing well. He is now neutered, current on shots and feline leukemia negative. His foster says he is doing great as a “tripod” and is ready for a new home. Trig needs no special care or accommodations in a new home. He’s ready to be a loving pet. For information on Trig, contact Susan at 615-495-8532 or Annelise at 615-594-0099.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, let’s talk about Thomas. This handsome boy showed up as a hungry stray recently. A trap was set for him, and he pretty much just easily walked into it for the food. That was the first clue Thomas is not a feral cat. The picture shows just how much of a love bug this guy is. Thomas is about a year old. He has been neutered, tested feline leukemia negative and is current on his shots. He is in a foster home enjoying all the comforts of inside living. For information on Thomas, contact Susan at 615-495-8531 or Annelise at 615-594-0099. A can of food and a soft blanket will win Thomas’ heart.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

It’s kitten season again – a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless there’s help from the people who know of the situations. Help the shelter end the cycle of homeless pets.

At the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Logan is part of family of wild cats brought to the shelter shortly after their birth. The mom is still shy and scared of human interaction, but the three kittens are quickly adjusting. Logan is about a year old. She is the friendliest of the cats. She loves to have a good back scratch and will beg for treats. The volunteers are so happy she has adjusted, because now they can find her a forever home. She is extremely calm and mild mannered but will need someone who understands her hesitancies while she continues to build her trust.

Her adoption fee is only $25. She will need to be spayed, which is an additional cost, before going to a forever home.

Call 615-773-5533 to make an appointment to meet this sweet girl or come to the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter during open hours Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.