Theme announced for Wilson County Fair

The fair will be Aug. 18-26 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Middle Tennessee Ford Dealers will be the title sponsor of the 2017 fair. There will be nine days full of family fun, carnival rides and entertainment.

The fair board chooses a different agriculture commodity each year to give the fair an extra way to promote agriculture and educate the public about the importance of agriculture and farming. This year, it will be the “Year of the Sunflower.” All of the fair’s exhibits and activities will showcase the best of Wilson County and to remind about the importance of farmers.

The new Wilson County Expo Center will be in use for the first time for all the many pageants, God and Country Celebration and exhibits to include quilting, caning, baking, fine arts, photography, stained glass, school exhibits and fruits and vegetables. Visitors will be able to enjoy the climate control and restroom facilities it provides.

The Oak Ridge Boys will perform Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m., and Jason Crabb will perform Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Concerts will be included with the price of admission to the fair.

A once-in-a-lifetime event will be Aug. 21 at 1:28 p.m. when the solar eclipse will take place. About 10,000 solar eclipse glasses will be provided at the admission gates as long as supplies last. The fair will open gates at 10 a.m. with carnival rides operating, fair food and exhibits open. The carnival will offer the “best seats in the house” for anyone who would like to ride the Ferris wheel during the solar eclipse. Interested individuals must sign up with a mobile number to receive the winning call. The solar eclipse will start around 11:59 a.m. with the totality at 1:28 p.m. An emcee will direct the activities and provide information about the eclipse, directing everyone when it will be safe to take off their glasses.

Great Giveaway sponsors are currently sought for tickets to be distributed at the sponsors’ places of business for a lucky winner to pick from one of seven choices of a car, truck or tractor Aug. 22. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor may call 615-443-2626.

Lebanon Publishing Co. is currently selling ads for the fair catalog. Anyone interested may call Cathy Wair at 615-444-3952, ext. 22 or email cwair@lebanonpublishing.com.

For more information, visit wilsoncountyfair.net or call 615-443-2626.