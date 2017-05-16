‘Groovin’ event raises funds for upcoming Habitat women’s build

Four bands and about 20 vendors set up to welcome the community near the train tracks on Gay Street in Lebanon to raise funds for the upcoming women build held by the Wilson County Habitat.

This was the first year for the Groovin’ on Gay Street fundraising event, which was organized by Gypsy South vocalist Linda McKenzie.

“We just had fun,” McKenzie said. “It was a lot of work, but it was fun. I was really proud of the musicians.”

Bands included Gypsy South, the host band from Lebanon; Delgado’s “El Nino” from Mt. Juliet; St. Luke’s Drifters from Watertown; and Loaded Dogs from Hendersonville.

McKenzie said the musicians have played at the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman and she was very thankful for their participation in the fundraising event.

“We had A-class pickers playing music for hamburgers,” McKenzie said. “We want to do it again to raise money for Habitat.”

McKenzie said the women’s support nonprofit Healing Broken Vessels bought a booth at the event, as well as Tojo Gourds and many other local vendors, including one man selling farm-fresh eggs. F&M Bank also helped sponsor the event with some giveaways.

McKenzie’s band, Gypsy South, made it to #3 on the ReverbNation.com Americana charts for Nashville this week. McKenzie formed the duo about two years ago. She has lived in Lebanon for 30 years and invited the bands playing the event to use her house as a green room.

The women build is a special build is held every other spring and draws ladies from across the county to build a Habitat home, according to Tori Tredway with Wilson Habitat. Both women’s groups and individuals are invited to lend a hand.

“The key to the event this year was Linda McKenzie’s organization and hard work,” Tredway said. “We appreciate all the support that was shown at the event for the women’s build.”

The women’s build will be held Saturday for the Ankney family. For more information about the build, call 615-453-4539.