Annual grant applications now available for Middle Tennessee nonprofits

Nonprofit organizations working to improve the well being of residents of Middle Tennessee are eligible and are encouraged to apply. Nonprofit grant guidelines and applications are available at cfmt.org. The application deadline is Aug. 1.

Grants will be awarded to nonprofit organizations across Middle Tennessee serving a wide range of causes, including animal welfare, arts and humanities, conservation and preservation, environment, education, employment and training, health and human services, housing and economic and community development.

The foundation’s discretionary grant recipients will be announced in late fall. All tax-exempt, nonprofit organizations applying for discretionary grants must be profiled on the Community Foundation’s initiative givingmatters.com.

“Our grant-making is at the core of our mission to connect generosity with need and to improve the quality of life in Middle Tennessee,” said Ellen Lehman, president of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “Thanks to the generous support of our donors, we are able to fund nonprofit solutions addressing Middle Tennessee’s emerging needs and opportunities.”

For more information about discretionary grants, contact the Community Foundation at 615-321-4939, 888-540-5200 or grants@cfmt.org.

Nonprofit organizations in Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Franklin, Giles, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Moore, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson counties are eligible to apply for discretionary grants.

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect their intentions and goals.