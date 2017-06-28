Lebanon Noon Rotary welcomes new members

The new members are: Jenny Bennett, sponsored by Laura Headley; Heather Schreader, sponsored by Elaine Nawiesniak; Cathy Territo, sponsored by Tory Tredway; and Ellen Howell, sponsored by Charnell Johnson.

Bennett has lived in Lebanon for the past 16 years. She is a wife and the mother of two children, as well as the new director of the Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Bennett joined Rotary after seeing the value of fellowship and networking the club could provide, as well as a number of friends who were already in the club.

As a member, Bennett hopes to gain more friends, volunteer in service projects and increase her networking opportunities.

Schreader moved to Tennessee in 1995 from upstate New York to accept a job at Gaylord Resort. She worked in the hotel industry for 20 years, most recently as director of sales and marketing with Intercontinental Hotels Group. She purchased a franchise travel agency, Dream Vacations, in December 2015 and works full time as a Travel Professional.

Schreader chose to join Rotary so she could expand her network, make new friends and find an organization that gives back to the community.

“I hope to become a member that is someone that can be counted on as well as being able to contribute to the local community,” Schreader said.

Schreader is also currently a member of the Donelson/Hermitage Exchange Club. She has been married to Brian Schreader for 21 years, and they have two children, ages 19 and 14.

Territo is originally from Cookeville and moved to Wilson County in 2006. She is a Realtor with Benchmark Realty and is a military residential specialist and a real estate specialist for seniors.

Territo joined Rotary to be more involved with the community and to make connections with other members. She has three children and two grandchildren.

“This is my first membership as a Rotarian,” Territo said. “I have friends and co-workers who are members and have spoken highly of the club and their involvement. I want to find ways to be involved and make a difference both locally and away.”

Howell and her husband, Rusty, moved to Lebanon from Mt. Juliet two years ago. They have two grown children and will soon be grandparents.

Howell retired from teaching biology at Mt. Juliet High School at the end of the 2016 school year and now works for Rodan and Fields, a well-known skin care company. As an independent consultant, she gets to own her own business and is working toward retiring her husband so they can take short-term mission trips together.

Prior to teaching, Howell was a registered nurse for 21 years, and worked in medical sales during 12 of those years.

Howell said she joined Rotary to meet new people and become involved in the community. She found out about the club online.

“I did a bit of research and found that Rotary was an organization I could feel good about being involved in,” Howell said. “I was very impressed with my first meeting, and each meeting and event I’ve attended has reassured me that this is a great place to connect. It seems the members are people with integrity and heart.”

The Lebanon Noon Rotary Club meets each Tuesday at noon at the Lebanon Golf & Country Club.