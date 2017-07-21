Democrat named top newspaper

Newspaper writers, editors, designers and publishers won top awards in the Tennessee Press Association’s 2017 newspaper contest, cosponsored by the University of Tennessee.

The Democrat joined The Chattanooga Times Free Press, the Johnson City Press, the Daily Herald in Columbia, the Wilson Post and the Gallatin News in winning the top general excellence awards at the association’s dinner ceremony in Franklin. General excellence honors are based on total points accumulated for awards in five circulation categories.

“Last year, when The Democrat was named the winner of the Tennessee Press Association general excellence award, we were thrilled. And we wondered, ‘What can be better than this?’ Well, this year we found out – winning back to back,” said publisher George Coleman. “Awards like this don’t come easy. They are the result of hard work and dedication to quality journalism by our staff. My thanks to Jared Felkins, Andy Reed, Xavier Smith, Sinclaire Sparkman, Jake Old and to all contributed articles and photos that made The Democrat such a special and unique newspaper.

“Finally, I would like to thank our loyal readers. On behalf of all of us at The Democrat, thank you for your support. We look forward to reporting the local news and issues of Wilson County to you during the upcoming year and hope to bring this prestigious award back to Wilson County again next year.”

The Democrat also won the award for the first time in recent history in 2016.

“I am both humbled by and grateful to each and every person who makes The Lebanon Democrat great,” said editor Jared Felkins. “This is a team of exceptionally talented writers, photographers, editors and all-around journalists who do a wonderful job of bringing the best each day to our readers in Wilson County. They do what they do with pride and without complaint. It’s the best team of journalists I’ve had the honor with which to work, and this second general excellence award in a row is a testament to that fact.”

In all, The Democrat won 21 awards Thursday night, including general excellence. Reed, The Democrat’s sports editor, won a first-place award for best sports writing that included stories on Wilson Central and Friendship Christian softball and Watertown principal Jeff Luttrell involved in a Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association legislative council decision. East of the City magazine also won a first-place award for best special section.

The Democrat won second-place awards for best make-up and appearance, and best public service. Third-place awards went to The Democrat for best education reporting, best business coverage, best sports coverage, best sports photograph, best website, best news reporting and best investigative reporting.

The Democrat won fourth-place awards for best sports photograph, best personal column, best personal humor column and headline writing. Fifth-place awards went to The Democrat for community lifestyles, best personal humor column, best editorials, best news reporting and best investigative reporting.

The South Carolina Press Association judged a total of 1,317 entries from 72 of the association’s 120 member newspapers. The University of Tennessee has cosponsored the annual contest since 1940.