Local officials prepare for safety on eclipse day

According to Sgt. P.J. Hardy with the Lebanon Police Department, law enforcement officials plan to meet with officials from the Wilson Emergency Management Agency and Tennessee Department of Transportation to discuss procedures for the day of the eclipse.

WEMA director Joey Cooper said the agency is currently finalizing its Aug. 21 safety plans and will likely have an approved plan next week.

According to Lt. Tyler Chandler with the Mt. Juliet Police Department, staff levels will be increased Aug. 21, including increased staff at the eclipse viewing party that will be at Charlie Daniels Park.

Countywide, officials anticipate normal congestion related to the Wilson County Fair on Aug. 21, and they are preparing for the possible additional influx of people to the area for the eclipse.

WEMA has posted regular updates on safety and the eclipse to its Facebook page, and will continue to do so leading up to Aug. 21, including that those who plan to view the eclipse should be sure their opaque glasses are ISO approved.

TDOT officials urge drivers who are on the road during the eclipse to be mindful of their safety and the safety of others on the road.

In a video released on social media, TDOT officials said drivers should not stop along the interstate or park on the shoulder of a road during the eclipse but should exit the highway to a safe location to view or photograph the eclipse. Drivers should not wear opaque eclipse glasses while driving.