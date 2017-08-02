Local student interns with city of Mt. Juliet for summer

She is the daughter of Jeff and Shelly Peterson, of Wilson County.

In the short time Peterson has interned, she created an iPhone application template for the 2018 Tennessee Public Management Association Conference, and wrote a new wellness plan for the city.

“Ashley brings such a fresh outlook on processes,” said Janet Southards, director of human resources for Mt. Juliet.

Southards said Peterson works autonomously and develops creative ideas and best practices for those objectives. Then she writes the steps to adapt them to the city’s culture. Human resources has to be able to adapt to the different generations of workers. Mt. Juliet’s workforce is made up of Baby Boomers, Millennials, Gen X and the new Z generation. There is a difference in their optimal work environments and employment expectations.

Peterson has disciplined organizational skills that help her focus on her career. She has taken study tests to prepare her for the professional of human resources certification.

After graduation, she hopes to either get her master’s degree in human resources or pursue a law degree with an emphasis in employment law.

“There is a huge benefit from providing an internship to students,” Southards said. “The Mt. Juliet HR team is proud to have such a dedicated young professional spend her summer with us.”