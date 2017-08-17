Eye doctor prepares seniors for solar eclipse

The center’s executive director, Patti Watts, coordinated the doctor’s talk to ensure members and guests were aware of the proper and safest way to view the eclipse.

Improper solar eclipse viewing may cause eye injuries, which could lead to loss of sight. Should that happen, the person should see an ophthalmologist or optometrist right away to see if he or she has suffered “solar eye damage,” Wang said.

“If viewing through a telescope or camera, the proper way is to put the proper solar eclipse glasses in front of the camera or telescope where the solar eclipse glasses are closer to the sun,” Wang said. “Do not put the solar eclipse glasses directly on the face and then look through a cellphone or telescope.”

Wang’s real life story inspired a character in the nationally acclaimed bestselling book, “God’s Not Dead.” The book paved the way for the popular 2014 blockbuster movie with the same title and included a character that portrayed Wang. Due to the success of the book and the movie, “God’s Not Dead 2” was also released. Wang is often called upon to visit area churches to offer his testimony and talk about the book and the two films.

The Middle Tennessee FiftyForward organization has presented Wang with its 2017 “Crowning Achievement Award” for his work with seniors throughout Tennessee. Likewise, the Nashville Kiwanis Club named him “Nashvillian of the Year” in recognition of his work with children from around the world.