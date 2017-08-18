logo

Local

Watertown man injured after fall

Jacob Smith • Today at 5:41 PM
Wilson County deputies and Watertown volunteer firefighters found a Watertown man after he fell off a pile of rocks and injured himself Friday afternoon in the woods on Smith Hollow Road.

The unidentified man called police not knowing where he was after he fell.

After a brief search, he was found and given medical attention.

Wilson County sheriff’s investigators said the investigation remained open Friday afternoon. 

