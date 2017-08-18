Local Watertown man injured after fall Jacob Smith • Today at 5:41 PM intern@lebanondemocrat.com Wilson County deputies and Watertown volunteer firefighters found a Watertown man after he fell off a pile of rocks and injured himself Friday afternoon in the woods on Smith Hollow Road. The unidentified man called police not knowing where he was after he fell. After a brief search, he was found and given medical attention. Wilson County sheriff’s investigators said the investigation remained open Friday afternoon. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.