Sherry’s Run remembers Bentley’s legacy

Mackey is perhaps best known for the business his father began in 1947, Bentley’s Heating and Cooling. Mackey ran the business for more than 50 years putting into practice the motto his father taught him, “It’s always right to do the right thing.”

He went above and beyond for his customers and employees, even taking time to counsel and guide them in their personal lives. He also took great pleasure in running the business side by side with his two sons, Bill and Bruce, and then passing that work on to them.

But Bentley’s legacy extends far beyond his business. He was passionate about giving back to his community, including his service on the boards of Hearthside Assisted Living and Wilson Bank & Trust. He was passionate about Christian education, serving on the boards of both Friendship and Goodpasture Christian schools. He was a tremendous supporter of Sherry’s Run and believed in the good done in the community.

“Sherry’s Run would not be where we are today without the support of Mackey Bentley. His impact will bless hundreds of cancer patients for years to come,” said Scott Jasper, Sherry’s Run executive board member.

Bentley would say his greatest legacy is found in his family. His wife of 51 years, their five children and 14 grandchildren were what he considered his greatest accomplishment.

“Hope is huge,” said Judy Bentley, Mackey Bentley’s wife. “He knew we were fighting this battle with him. Our family never gave up.”

Mackey Bentley was a man of character and lived with great purpose. He cared for and honored his parents in their last days on earth, and he never looked the other way when he saw a need. He was truly a difference maker.

The Bentley family’s message is to “open your eyes and see all the love around you. Choose it and never let it go. Thank God for this profound love everyday.”

Mackey Bentley’s memory and the difference he made in the community will be honored at the 14th annual Sherry’s Run-Walk.

Registration is open at sherrysrun.org for the 14th annual Sherry’s Run-Walk event Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Support allows Sherry’s Run to assist cancer patients 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills and colonoscopy assistance.

To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org.