We Are Messengers rocks Capitol Theatre

Although the event did its part to raise funds for the nonprofit volunteer-driven health care center, executive director Lea Rowe said it was also about giving back to the community.

“We want to be there to support the community, because they have been there to support us for the past 10 years. We wanted to bring an act like this to our town,” Rowe said.

Charis provides medical care for people that do not have access to medical insurance. Rowe is the only paid employee. The rest of the staff volunteers time at Charis to help the community with medical needs.

Sponsors like Wilson Bank & Trust, Blue Moon Barbecue, State Farm, the Wilson County Health Department, city of Lebanon and others helped to make the event possible so proceeds could go back into the health center.

“We are just extremely blessed that the community has come out to want to support Charis Health Center, and we wanted to take an opportunity to bring an amazing band like We Are Messengers to our small town and show that we have the spirit that can rock it just as good as Nashville can,” Rowe said.

The band, led by Darren Mulligan, performed a full 80-minute show complete with Mulligan’s testimony about how he ended up in Franklin after years as a guitarist in a secular rock band.

Rowe said the theme for the night was bringing the mission home.

“There are mission opportunities all around the world, but there is also one here in our backyard, and that backyard opportunity is volunteering and supporting an organization like Charis Health Center,” Rowe said.

The Capitol Theatre was completely sold out for the We Are Messengers show with standing-room-only tickets available at the door. The crowd engaged with the band by raising hands and signing along.

“All of these people are here because they support our organization. The fact that we’re able to pull in a crowd like this is amazing,” Rowe said.

Charis Health Center is at 2620 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. Call 615-773-5785 for more information.