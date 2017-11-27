Lebanon lights up on Small Business Saturday

The chamber, the city of Lebanon and Historic Lebanon got together to hold “Shop Small Saturday,” where citizens were encouraged to shop at locally owned businesses.

See a full gallery of photos from the event.

“Small businesses are the foundation of our community,” said chamber president Melanie Minter. “We wanted to take a day to encourage everyone to shop locally.”

Several local businesses participated, including Poppies Boutique, Urban Mills Promotions, Venue 142, the Faith Store, Simply Southern, Friends and Stitches, Silver Ridge Pottery, Beauty Boutique, 3:Sixteen, Trends Salon, Wilkie’s Outfitters, the Jewelers, Posh, Dreams Boutique, Square Market, Grace Dining, Sammy B’s, Iddy and Oscars, Lookers Spa and Salon, Chain Reaction, Grass Leaf Publishing, Petopia and Jesse’s Boutique.

According to Minter, 35 local businesses participated in the event.

Later Saturday evening, the chamber held the annual Christmas tree lighting on the square.

Before lighting the tree, a choir of students from Coles Ferry Elementary School, Byars Dowdy Elementary School and Sam Houston Elementary School sang the Christmas Tree Feud for the crowd.

Art classes from the Lebanon Special School District also designed ornaments that decorated the tree.

The lighting of the tree at just after 5 p.m. was met by applause from everyone in attendance.