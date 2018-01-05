Local cleared of allegations after picture of dead horse goes viral

The inspector documented in the report the body conditions of each animal was of reasonable health, proper shelter and protection from the weather was provided, and all livestock had access to fresh water and appropriate forage or food to support normal body functions. The report also said each animal was receiving appropriate and timely care, and each animal is in good body condition.

Concern about the animals arose after the picture of the dead horse went viral. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Tennessee Department of Agriculture after they went to the farm to ensure each animal was given proper care.

“I observed the horse and the donkey in a fenced-in field, and both appeared to be in good health,” said a Wilson County sheriff’s deputy in his report. “In the same field that the animals were located in was a plentiful food source, shelter and several water sources.”

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, the owner rescued the horse that died several years ago because it was in bad condition and nursed it back to health.

The owner was given an amount of time by the state to dispose of the horse by way of composting or by burial. The report also said the cause of death was unknown but did not appear to be from starvation.