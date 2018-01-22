Watertown Middle School needs help to win $70K

The Follett Challenge is an annual contest that requires students and teachers to develop an innovative program to get the student body engaged in reading, exchanging ideas and honing in on their technology skills. In addition to completing an online application and submitting and idea, Watertown Middle School also submitted a short video to promote its idea.

At the end of the contest, a total of $200,000 in prizes will be awarded to schools with the most unique and inventive idea. Ten of the prizes, valued at $8,000 each, will be given away in the “people’s choice.” Winners will be based solely on the number of votes the school’s video receives from the public.

Video voting started Monday and will end Friday. To vote for Watertown Middle School’s video, visit follettchallenge.com/video.cfm?id=1050. Visitors may vote once daily through Friday.

Not only are the public’s votes significant in the “people’s choice” category, but they’ll also play a role in the grand prize, worth $60,000. Twenty-one-percent of the school’s overall score will be based on the number of votes received from the public.