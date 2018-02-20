911 Board approves concept design for co-location

The renovations will allow three county dispatch services to operate out of the same existing building, along with the current dispatchers.

Wayne Oakley, owner of Studio Oakley Architects, presented the board with three potential renovation options, of which the board chose to go with one that involved strengthening the facility with plywood and relocating the bathrooms.

“I personally am tremendously excited about what the Oakley group has brought to us,” said board chairman David Hale. “I’m excited about the opportunity for us to get to the next step of co-location.”

The Wilson County agencies that have tentatively agreed to the co-location are the Mt. Juliet Police Department, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency.

“I want to commend this board, too,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “We’ve been hearing all the talk about, ‘when’s it going to happen?’ It’s not a quick process, but you all have been working, and I really appreciate it, and I look forward to continuing to move forward.”

The board made a motion to approve the option from Studio Oakley Architects, with the provision the architect draws two plans, one of which would allow for a larger safe room that could potentially be used as an administrative office. The board passed the motion unanimously.

The next step in the co-location process will begin once Oakley brings the official plans to the board, at which point they will begin the bidding process.

“I am so pleased and happy with the direction that we’re moving,” said Wilson County 911 director Karen Moore. “We’ve always known that every day we can improve, no matter if it’s co-location or whatever. This is a big, major step that we’re taking.”