2018 Phoenix Ball chairs named

The 35th annual black-tie ball, which is Cumberland University’s signature event, will be June 2 with the theme, “Havana Nights.” The Phoenix Ball annually raises money for student scholarships and other programs at the fast-growing university.

The Smiths were volunteers and sponsors for the Phoenix Ball committee the past two years under previous 2016 chairs Michael and Katy Moscardelli and 2017 chairs Rick and Necole Bell.

The Freeman Co., where Chris Smith is employed, also has donated services and products to help transform the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center into the past themes of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Fire and Ice.” Attendance and support of the Phoenix Ball has grown significantly the past two years.

“We’ve assembled an outstanding team of volunteers who are already working hard. The bottom line is that we intend to throw a great party and raise a ton of money for Cumberland. We promise a night to remember,” said Lauren Smith, an alumna who received both undergraduate and graduate degrees from Cumberland.

For more information about the Phoenix Ball, visit phoenixball.com.